logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK to bolster Belt and Road role as emerging markets grow: Paul Chan

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong will deepen its support for the Belt and Road Initiative and cement its role as a premier hub for attracting overseas enterprises while assisting mainland firms in going global, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Writing in his weekly blog, Chan noted that rapid growth across emerging markets is reshaping global supply chains and driving substantial capital inflows, establishing an active, two-way corridor for international trade and investment.

Positioned at the intersection of these dual flows, Hong Kong serves as an indispensable platform for accelerating development and deepening cross-border exchanges, both by drawing global capital into China and facilitating mainland enterprises’ overseas expansion, he said.

The 11th Belt and Road Summit, to be held in Hong Kong this Wednesday and Thursday, will feature a dedicated session on corporate global expansion for the first time. 

Chan noted that the summit will focus on key growth sectors, including energy transition, artificial intelligence, the low-altitude economy, and urban development, alongside site visits designed to foster direct commercial collaboration.

Over the past five years, the combined share of ASEAN, Middle Eastern, and Central Asian markets in Hong Kong’s total trade has expanded to approximately 17 percent, growing at an average annual rate of nearly 10 percent, Chan highlighted.

Hong Kong’s direct investment in ASEAN reached US$16.5 billion last year—up roughly 140 percent from five years ago—while the number of ASEAN and Middle Eastern companies establishing operations in the city exceeded 930, representing an increase of nearly 30 percent.

Chan noted that Hong Kong remains the top choice for mainland enterprises seeking global expansion. He said more than 100 Belt and Road enterprises are currently listed in the city, with a combined market value exceeding HK$340 billion, while state-owned infrastructure firms from Central Asia are planning listings in Hong Kong.

In debt financing, Chan noted that as of July, 82 bonds from Belt and Road regions totaling more than HK$470 billion had been listed in Hong Kong.

He added that offshore renminbi dim sum bonds have gained strong traction among overseas issuers, including a 9.25 billion yuan issuance by the Indonesian government in February and a 3.5 billion yuan issuance by Kazakhstan’s state oil and gas company in August—the largest dim sum bond issuance of its kind by a Central Asian firm in Hong Kong.

Chan added that Hong Kong continues to enhance its regulatory and tax environment, having concluded comprehensive double taxation agreements with 43 Belt and Road jurisdictions. 

Meanwhile, the government’s Task Force on Supporting Mainland Enterprises in Going Global has assisted over 300 mainland firms in setting up or expanding local operations to support their international ambitions.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
NEWS
12 mins ago
(File photo)
Seven HK-Jakarta flights cancelled as volcano erupts in Indonesia: Airport Authority
NEWS
33 mins ago
(screenshot from WDSF)
HK couple edges out worldwide rivals to triumph at WDSF World Cup Latin Adult
NEWS
37 mins ago
fb:@hkcaml
Two foreign cyclists injured after a collision in Sai Kung
NEWS
55 mins ago
Woman sparks outrage after posing for photos on Light Rail tracks in Tuen Mun
NEWS
1 hour ago
Chris Tang urges civil servants to embrace 'Yan'an spirit' during national studies visit
NEWS
1 hour ago
John Lee kicks off HKJC's new racing season as crowds flock to Sha Tin Racecourse
NEWS
2 hours ago
Winnie Ho follows up on transitional housing family one year later
NEWS
2 hours ago
Woman arrested at Sha Tau Kok checkpoint over importing cats in bag
NEWS
4 hours ago
Chinese medicine hospital ramps up hiring, deploys robots ahead of inpatient service launch
NEWS
4 hours ago
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump waves to reporters while stepping off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on September 4, 2026.
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
WORLD
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT
Pansy Ho shares candid memories of late father Stanley Ho and friendships with Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui
NEWS
04-09-2026 21:45 HKT
Former district councillor among three arrested over alleged seditious acts outside Prince Edward station
NEWS
05-09-2026 17:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.