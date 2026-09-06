Woman arrested at Sha Tau Kok checkpoint over importing cats in bag

A 56-year-old local woman was arrested at the Sha Tau Kok Chung Ying Street Checkpoint after customs found three illegally imported live cats in her possession, with an estimated market value of around HK$24,000.

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Officers intercepted the woman for inspection at the checkpoint on Saturday

(Sep 5). Upon examination, officers discovered the three cats concealed inside her shoulder bag.

The woman was arrested at the scene, and the case has been referred to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) for follow up investigation.

Customs reminded the public that importing animals into Hong Kong without a valid permit is an offence.

Under the Rabies Regulation, any person found guilty of illegally importing animals, carcasses or animal products is liable to a maximum fine of $50,000 and imprisonment for one year.