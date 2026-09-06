logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Chinese medicine hospital ramps up hiring, deploys robots ahead of inpatient service launch

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Chinese Medicine Hospital of Hong Kong has seen strong service demand and an enthusiastic public response since opening about nine months ago, said its chief executive Bian Zhaoxiang as he noted that the hospital will strengthen collaboration with community-based clinics. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking on a radio program on Sunday, Bian said the hospital has increased outpatient service quotas four times to meet demand, with development moving faster than expected. 

He said the hospital will launch 24-hour inpatient services starting this December, offering 93 beds in its first year to cater to patients with mobility difficulties, serious illnesses, and complex conditions requiring close monitoring. 

The hospital projects total outpatient attendance of 140,000 in its first year, rising to 260,000 in its second year. To meet the growing demand, Bian said recruitment for Chinese medicine practitioners and nursing staff is progressing smoothly.

He said the hospital has hired a batch of local Chinese medicine graduates with prior experience working in mainland hospitals. Newly recruited nurses will be sent to Guangdong for specialized training to enhance their understanding of Chinese medicine. 

Bian said that achieving round-the-clock service also requires strong support from the pharmacy, where recruitment is underway under strict quality controls.

He added that smart technology has been introduced to improve operational efficiency, including automated medicine-dispensing and decocting robots, as well as moxibustion robots.

The hospital plans to offer 23 special disease programmes, with the initial phase focusing on post-stroke rehabilitation. Highlighting treatment for post-stroke swallowing difficulties, Bian said that combining specialized Chinese herbal medicine with acupuncture can produce better results than speech therapy alone. He stressed that programme selection will be based on proven clinical efficacy and whether they provide alternative options for patients.

Bian said the hosptial plans to establish a well-developed two-way referral system with community Chinese medicine clinics, enabling patients to receive follow-up consultations in their neighbourhoods rather than traveling to the hospital in Tseung Kwan O.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Woman arrested at Sha Tau Kok checkpoint over importing cats in bag
NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
(Online photo from Facebook)
(Video) Tesla crashes into police motorcycle in Causeway Bay, injuring an officer
NEWS
2 hours ago
Leung Chun-ying, vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said on Sunday that Hong Kong is Fujian’s preferred “super connector” for going global.
Hong Kong acts as Fujian’s preferred ‘super connector’ for going global: CY Leung
NEWS
2 hours ago
source: online
HK man with Tourette syndrome assaulted in Taipei after shouting
NEWS
4 hours ago
John Lee says public views will be incorporated into policy planning. (Screenshot from John Lee’s Facebook video)
John Lee to incorporate public views into five-year plan and Policy Address
NEWS
4 hours ago
Damaged scaffolding forces closure of Ferry Street flyover in Yau Ma Tei
NEWS
5 hours ago
HKTB promotes major mega events and new global campaign at Chengdu networking summit
NEWS
20 hours ago
International Schools Fair 2026 end on high note as families gain key academic insights
NEWS
20 hours ago
Tesla driver dies after collapsing at wheel in Island Eastern Corridor collision
NEWS
21 hours ago
(File photo)
Golfer airlifted to hospital after collapsing at Sai Kung Kau Sai Chau golf course
NEWS
21 hours ago
Pansy Ho shares candid memories of late father Stanley Ho and friendships with Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui
NEWS
04-09-2026 21:45 HKT
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump waves to reporters while stepping off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on September 4, 2026.
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
WORLD
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT
Suspended digital display screen dangles mid-air at Hong Kong Airport Terminal 2
NEWS
05-09-2026 16:07 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.