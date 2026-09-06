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Hong Kong acts as Fujian’s preferred ‘super connector’ for going global: CY Leung

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2 hours ago
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Leung Chun-ying, vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said on Sunday that Hong Kong is Fujian’s preferred “super connector” for going global.
Leung Chun-ying, vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said on Sunday that Hong Kong is Fujian’s preferred “super connector” for going global.

Leung Chun-ying, vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said on Sunday that Hong Kong is Fujian’s preferred “super connector” for going global and expressed hope that both places can maintain a strong long-term cooperative relationship. 

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Speaking at a seminar on Fujian-Hong Kong cooperation under the 15th Five-Year Plan hosted by the Hong Kong Coalition, the former chief executive said Fujian and Hong Kong share a much deeper economic and social connection than expected. 

He highlighted that people of Fujian ancestry account for roughly one-sixth of Hong Kong’s total population, playing a vital role in the city’s development.

Leung pointed out that Fujian’s GDP surpassed 6 trillion yuan for the first time last year. 

As Fujian’s largest source of foreign investment, Hong Kong leverages its extensive commercial networks and professional trade services to serve as the province’s primary springboard for attracting global capital and expanding overseas.

He also noted that during the High-Level Meeting and Fifth Plenary Session of the Hong Kong–Fujian Cooperation Conference in June, both sides reached a consensus spanning 11 key sectors across 28 cooperative initiatives.

Leung added that this framework provides a solid foundation to broaden cross-boundary collaboration, voicing confidence that both regions will jointly explore emerging industries following the seminar.

The seminar, which drew around 300 participants, centered on key priorities including industrial synergy, innovation partnerships, resource sharing, joint talent cultivation, and market expansion.

Guo Ningning, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee, said Hong Kong accounts for 65 percent of Fujian’s US$16 billion in foreign investment funds.
Guo Ningning, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee, said Hong Kong accounts for 65 percent of Fujian’s US$16 billion in foreign investment funds.

Guo Ningning, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee, said Hong Kong accounts for 65 percent of the US$16 billion in foreign investment channeled into Fujian. 

Roughly 70 private Fujian-based enterprises have listed in Hong Kong to date, underscoring how the province capitalizes on the city’s international financial ecosystem.

With 2026 marking the start of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan, Guo affirmed that Fujian will deepen ties with Hong Kong and utilize the city as a launchpad to expand its global footprint and accelerate its transformation into an international trade hub.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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