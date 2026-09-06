HK man with Tourette syndrome assaulted in Taipei after shouting

A 28-year-old Hong Kong man with Tourette syndrome was assaulted by two Taiwanese men after he suddenly shouted at Shilin MRT Station in Taipei on Friday (Sep 4).

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The man was travelling in Taiwan when he had a tic and shouted near Exit 2 of Shilin MRT Station at around 5pm, according to Taiwanese media reports.

Two men, aged 42 and 33, reportedly questioned him in Taiwanese. As he did not understand Taiwanese and responded in Cantonese, the two men allegedly believed he was insulting them before attacking him.

Police arrived after receiving a report, but the two men had already left the scene.

The man was left shaken but suffered no obvious injuries. He told police he would return to Hong Kong two days later and did not intend to file a complaint.

Police said they had identified the two suspects through CCTV footage and videos recorded by members of the public. Both men have been asked to report to police for questioning.

The case will be handled under Taiwan's Social Order Maintenance Act and referred to the investigation unit for further action.

According to the Hong Kong Tourette Association, Tourette syndrome is a chronic neurophysiological disorder that causes involuntary and repetitive movements or vocalisations known as tics. The tics can involve one or multiple movements or sounds and may change over time.