logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK man with Tourette syndrome assaulted in Taipei after shouting

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A 28-year-old Hong Kong man with Tourette syndrome was assaulted by two Taiwanese men after he suddenly shouted at Shilin MRT Station in Taipei on Friday (Sep 4).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The man was travelling in Taiwan when he had a tic and shouted near Exit 2 of Shilin MRT Station at around 5pm, according to Taiwanese media reports.

Two men, aged 42 and 33, reportedly questioned him in Taiwanese. As he did not understand Taiwanese and responded in Cantonese, the two men allegedly believed he was insulting them before attacking him.

Police arrived after receiving a report, but the two men had already left the scene.

The man was left shaken but suffered no obvious injuries. He told police he would return to Hong Kong two days later and did not intend to file a complaint.

Police said they had identified the two suspects through CCTV footage and videos recorded by members of the public. Both men have been asked to report to police for questioning.

The case will be handled under Taiwan's Social Order Maintenance Act and referred to the investigation unit for further action.

According to the Hong Kong Tourette Association, Tourette syndrome is a chronic neurophysiological disorder that causes involuntary and repetitive movements or vocalisations known as tics. The tics can involve one or multiple movements or sounds and may change over time.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
John Lee says public views will be incorporated into policy planning. (Screenshot from John Lee’s Facebook video)
John Lee to incorporate public views into five-year plan and Policy Address
NEWS
1 hour ago
Damaged scaffolding forces closure of Ferry Street flyover in Yau Ma Tei
NEWS
2 hours ago
HKTB promotes major mega events and new global campaign at Chengdu networking summit
NEWS
16 hours ago
International Schools Fair 2026 end on high note as families gain key academic insights
NEWS
16 hours ago
Tesla driver dies after collapsing at wheel in Island Eastern Corridor collision
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo)
Golfer airlifted to hospital after collapsing at Sai Kung Kau Sai Chau golf course
NEWS
18 hours ago
Former district councillor among three arrested over alleged seditious acts outside Prince Edward station
NEWS
19 hours ago
Suspended digital display screen dangles mid-air at Hong Kong Airport Terminal 2
NEWS
20 hours ago
International Schools Fair opens today and ends at 4pm at Cordis Hotel
NEWS
22 hours ago
HK Disneyland Hotel pauses for glow-up but holiday treats await
NEWS
05-09-2026 12:37 HKT
Pansy Ho shares candid memories of late father Stanley Ho and friendships with Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui
NEWS
04-09-2026 21:45 HKT
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump waves to reporters while stepping off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on September 4, 2026.
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
WORLD
22 hours ago
HKO recaps extraordinary 15-day journey of resurrected tropical cyclone Saudel
NEWS
04-09-2026 19:23 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.