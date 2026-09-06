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NEWS

(Video) Tesla crashes into police motorcycle in Causeway Bay, injuring an officer

NEWS
2 hours ago
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(Online photo from Facebook)

A dashcam video captured a collision between a Tesla and a police motorcycle at a busy Causeway Bay intersection last Friday, leaving an officer injured.

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The crash occurred around 6pm at the intersection of Hysan Avenue and Hoi Ping Road.

Footage circulating online shows the Tesla exiting the Lee Gardens driveway and turning onto Hysan Avenue toward Leighton Road. At the same time, a police motorcycle with its emergency lights flashing was maneuvering against traffic through congested lanes while responding to a separate call.

The impact caused the motorcycle to tip over, knocking the officer to the ground amid a brief puff of white smoke from the bike.

The clip concludes with the police getting up by himself and attempting to right the motorcycle, during which two bystanders hurried over to assist. 

It is understood that the Tesla driver was uninjured and the officer was sent to Ruttonjee Hospital for treatment after reporting back pain.

Photos from the scene showed minor front-bumper damage to the Tesla, which lost its front license plate in the crash, while the police motorcycle lay on its side nearby.

The investigation is ongoing.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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