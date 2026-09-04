Warm weather and localized showers for HK as tropical storm hovers near Okinawa

Sunny intervals are expected across Hong Kong on Friday, with maximum temperatures reaching around 31 degrees Celsius.

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Localized showers are likely to affect some areas later this afternoon, accompanied by moderate westerly to northwesterly winds.

The lingering remnants of Saudel continue to influence inland areas of southern China, though the cloud band over the coastal region has thinned out slightly.

Further east, an area of low pressure over the Northwest Pacific, situated east of the Philippines, is bringing unsettled weather to the region.

Tropical Storm Krovanh was centered approximately 360 kilometers north of Okinawa at 8am today.

The storm is forecast to move slowly and linger around the Ryukyu Islands over the coming days.

Hong Kong residents can anticipate similar weather moving into the weekend, with partial sunshine and occasional isolated showers expected over the next two to three days.