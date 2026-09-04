Police seize $200,000 in illicit drugs after foot chase near Fanling Golf Course

Police arrested a 46-year-old male driver during an early Friday morning patrol after intercepting a suspected mobile drug distribution vehicle near Fanling Golf Course.

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Officers recovered a variety of illicit substances valued at approximately HK$200,000 from the van, including herbal cannabis, cannabis cookies, cocaine, and heroin.

The incident unfolded at around 1am today when Emergency Unit officers from the New Territories North region spotted a suspicious light goods vehicle traveling along Fan Kam Road.

When officers approached the vehicle for a routine check, the driver, identified by his surname Tang, abruptly exited the van and fled on foot.

Police immediately gave chase, but the suspect stumbled and fell after a short distance.

Officers quickly subdued him at the scene. Tang sustained minor injuries to his arms and legs during the fall and remained conscious while being transported by ambulance to North District Hospital for treatment.

A thorough search of the vehicle yielded a diverse stash of illegal narcotics. Officers confiscated approximately 861.5 grams of suspected herbal cannabis, 288 grams of suspected cannabis cookies, 5 grams of suspected cocaine, and 6.5 grams of suspected heroin.

Following a preliminary investigation, Tang was formally arrested on suspicion of trafficking in dangerous drugs.

The case has been handed over to the eighth team of the Tai Po District Criminal Investigation Team.

Investigators are currently probing the origin of the drugs, the intended target market, and whether the van operated as a mobile distribution center. Police noted that further arrests have not been ruled out as the investigation continues.

