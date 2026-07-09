logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HK’s cross-boundary wealth management sees 9pc annual growth through 2030, Hui says

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
Christopher Hui
Christopher Hui

Hong Kong’s cross-boundary wealth management is projected to grow by 9 percent annually on average from 2025 to 2030, cementing its status as the world's largest, said Christopher Hui Chun-yu, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

To sustain growth and attract more global capital to Hong Kong, Hui said the government introduced a bill to the Legislative Council on June 24 to enhance tax regimes for funds, single-family offices, and carried interest.

In his response to the Legislative Council, he discussed potential improvements to the Mainland-Hong Kong Mutual Recognition of Funds and to the Integrated Fund Platform (IFP) operated by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388).

Hui said Hong Kong has seen enhancements in the flexibility and scale of the Mainland-Hong Kong Mutual Recognition of Funds, with a total of 85 funds authorized by regulators in both places as of end-May. In 2025, Hong Kong mutual recognition funds on the mainland had a net subscription of 82.5 billion yuan (HK$95.06 billion), a 2.3-fold increase year on year.

Regarding the IFP, Hui said that following a successful record of attracting 55 financial institutions, including fund houses, distributors, and transfer agents as of end-May, the platform plans to launch the "Platform and Nominee Services" in the second half of 2026, expanding its services to include nominee services provision, facilitating payments and settlement, enhancing market efficiency, and lowering transaction costs.

In addition to the sales and promotion of Cross-boundary Wealth Management Connect in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Hui said the scheme has continued to offer GBA residents a direct, convenient channel for cross-boundary investment in wealth management products – a milestone for the region’s financial growth.

Hong Kongcross-boundary wealth managementMainland-Hong Kong Mutual Recognition of FundsIntegrated Fund PlatformChristopher Hui Chun-yuSecretary for Financial Services and the TreasuryCross-boundary Wealth Management ConnectGreater Bay AreaHKEX

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hang Seng Index falls 188 points to 24,011 by midday
FINANCE
52 mins ago
HKEX. Singtao
Luxshare Precision Industry leads lukewarm IPO debuts in Hong Kong
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Hang Seng Index opens lower on Thursday, down 18 points, Alibaba rises 2.4pc
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Hang Seng Index once surged 800 points, closing at 24,199, Alibaba rose 12 percent
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Hang Seng Index climbs to 24,000 point level on Wednesday midday
FINANCE
08-07-2026 12:13 HKT
Sino Biopharmaceutical
Hong Kong-listed Sino Biopharma, AstraZeneca sign respiratory drug deal worth up to US$1.9 billion
FINANCE
08-07-2026 10:40 HKT
Hang Seng Index gains in early trading session, Lenovo rose 6.42 percent
FINANCE
08-07-2026 10:12 HKT
Hong Kong records 87 new listings in 1H 2026, up 98 percent from last year
FINANCE
07-07-2026 17:37 HKT
(file photo)
Hong Kong doctor accused of improperly issuing over 1,000 vaccine exemption certificates
NEWS
07-07-2026 17:28 HKT
An attendant walks outside the entrance to Hong Kong Monetary Authority in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015. REUTERS
HK foreign currency reserve flat at US$445.9b at end-June
FINANCE
07-07-2026 16:49 HKT
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
17 hours ago
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Local airlines announce special flight arrangements as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.