HK’s cross-boundary wealth management sees 9pc annual growth through 2030, Hui says

Hong Kong’s cross-boundary wealth management is projected to grow by 9 percent annually on average from 2025 to 2030, cementing its status as the world's largest, said Christopher Hui Chun-yu, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

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To sustain growth and attract more global capital to Hong Kong, Hui said the government introduced a bill to the Legislative Council on June 24 to enhance tax regimes for funds, single-family offices, and carried interest.

In his response to the Legislative Council, he discussed potential improvements to the Mainland-Hong Kong Mutual Recognition of Funds and to the Integrated Fund Platform (IFP) operated by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388).

Hui said Hong Kong has seen enhancements in the flexibility and scale of the Mainland-Hong Kong Mutual Recognition of Funds, with a total of 85 funds authorized by regulators in both places as of end-May. In 2025, Hong Kong mutual recognition funds on the mainland had a net subscription of 82.5 billion yuan (HK$95.06 billion), a 2.3-fold increase year on year.

Regarding the IFP, Hui said that following a successful record of attracting 55 financial institutions, including fund houses, distributors, and transfer agents as of end-May, the platform plans to launch the "Platform and Nominee Services" in the second half of 2026, expanding its services to include nominee services provision, facilitating payments and settlement, enhancing market efficiency, and lowering transaction costs.

In addition to the sales and promotion of Cross-boundary Wealth Management Connect in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Hui said the scheme has continued to offer GBA residents a direct, convenient channel for cross-boundary investment in wealth management products – a milestone for the region’s financial growth.