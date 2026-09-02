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NEWS

Sun Life sponsors National Day fireworks as 31,888 bursts set to light HK skies

NEWS
2 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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More than 31,000 fireworks will illuminate Victoria Harbour on October 1 as Hong Kong stages its annual National Day fireworks display, with this year’s show drawing on themes of hope, ambition and affection.

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The 23-minute display will begin at 8pm and feature 31,888 fireworks across eight sequences. They will be launched from nine firing points comprising three barges and six smaller pontoons.

Coordinated by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau and exclusively sponsored by Sun Life Hong Kong, the show carries the theme “Eternal Radiance Fireworks in Bloom, Illuminating our Country.” Its overall budget is about HK$18 million.

Several sequences will use distinctive colors and patterns to convey different messages.

The second sequence will feature layers of golden and red rings spreading across the night sky, symbolizing hope, warmth and steadfast belief.

The fourth sequence will take on a more imaginative, cosmic mood, combining multicolored changing spheres with moving comet-like effects. The imagery is intended to represent Hongkongers’ courage to pursue their dreams and reach for greater goals.

The fifth sequence will feature red heart-shaped and yellow star-shaped fireworks, conveying affection, care and good wishes.

Clement Lam Ka-yin, chief executive officer of Sun Life Hong Kong, said the company was honored to be the exclusive sponsor of the display.

He said the overall theme celebrates the country’s prosperity while carrying wishes for Hong Kong to continue developing and flourishing, adding that the event could also showcase the city’s energy and appeal as an international metropolis.

Clement Lam Ka-yin, chief executive officer of Sun Life Hong Kong.
Clement Lam Ka-yin, chief executive officer of Sun Life Hong Kong.

The fireworks display will take place on Thursday, October 1, above Victoria Harbour.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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