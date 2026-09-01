Hong Kong Watch and Clock Fair opens with over 630 exhibitors

The 45th Hong Kong Watch and Clock Fair and the 14th Salon de TIME kicked off on Tuesday, drawing more than 630 exhibitors from 16 countries and regions.

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Held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from September 1 to 5, the event features new participants from Norway, Singapore, and the United States.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah noted that the participation of prestigious brands from the mainland, ASEAN, Europe, and the United States further demonstrates the international influence of the fairs and their appeal as a premier global platform for the timepiece industry.

Yau added that the government will continue investing in infrastructure and enhancing policy support to solidify Hong Kong's position as a premier global destination for international exhibitions.

Marking its 45th edition, the fair features multiple product zones and a specially designed "Time Tunnel" exhibition zone, allowing visitors to revisit the fair's remarkable journey and key milestones since its debut in 1982.

Furthermore, Salon de TIME has attracted more than 150 watch brands from around the world, marking its largest scale ever, and will be fully open to the public with free admission.