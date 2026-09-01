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No proof dog in washing machine video linked to HK, says police

NEWS
37 mins ago
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Hong Kong police continue to investigate a viral video on a social media platform showing a dog trapped inside a running washing machine, after preliminary inquiries found no evidence that the alleged abuse occurred in the city.

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Police launched an investigation after receiving a report on August 29 regarding two Instagram stories showing a dog tumbling inside a spinning, water-filled washing machine drum. 

The video contained no timestamps or location markers, and the account holder deleted the profile shortly after posting the clips. 

The Mong Kok District animal crime team has taken over the case, which was classified as a request for police investigation. 

Following preliminary inquiries, officers said on Tuesday that there is no evidence indicating the alleged abuse took place in Hong Kong. 

Investigators earlier made contact with the owner of the implicated Instagram account—identified as a mainland student residing in China—who claimed the video was reposted from another social media platform rather than self-filmed.

Police will continue an in-depth investigation, including clarifying the poster’s role in the incident.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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