Fresh start for Tai Po students displaced by Wang Fuk Court blaze

Students of Tai Po Baptist Public School began the new academic year at a new campus in Fu Shin Estate on Tuesday, marking a fresh start after the school was affected by the Wang Fuk Court fire.

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The school has moved into the former CCC Kei Ching Primary School premises, allowing its students to attend classes together at the same campus again.

Students arriving for the first day of school said they were looking forward to seeing their classmates again and exploring the facilities at their new campus.

One Primary Six student was pleased that pupils would no longer have to move between temporary campuses and said the new arrangement would allow them to focus more on their studies. A Primary Five student also set a goal of ranking among the top five in the grade this year and planned to increase daily revision time.

Parents also welcomed the move. Some had visited the new campus before the start of the school year to familiarize themselves with the route and left home earlier on Tuesday morning to allow extra travel time.

Others said the Fu Shin Estate location was more convenient for their families and expected their children to adapt quickly to the new surroundings.

Following the Wang Fuk Court fire, students from Tai Po Baptist Public School had been divided between two primary school campuses in the district for classes. The Education Bureau subsequently allocated the former CCC Kei Ching Primary School premises to the school for use from the 2026/27 academic year.

