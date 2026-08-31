Over 99pc of Wang Fuk Court owners accept govt buyout offer in Tai Po

More than 99 percent of flat owners at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po have agreed to sell their properties to the government as the deadline for the acquisition offer expired on Monday afternoon.

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According to a Housing Bureau spokesman, a total of 1,967 owners across all eight residential blocks (Blocks A to H) had signed and returned their letters of acceptance by the 5pm cut-off, representing 99.1 percent of the estate's total units.

The bureau noted that additional acceptance forms may still arrive by mail over the coming days. Submissions postmarked on or before August 31 will be honored and treated as valid acceptances under the buyout offer.

Following the receipt and verification of the returned documents, the government is arranging formal Agreements for Sale and Purchase with the participating owners.

As of Monday afternoon, sales agreements had already been executed with 1,559 households, accounting for roughly 78.6 percent of the total units in the estate.

Authorities confirmed that title assignments are advancing in an orderly manner and that procedures for acquiring the remaining titles will continue at full speed to conclude the acquisition exercise.