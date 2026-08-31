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SOCIAL BUZZ

(Video) Couple sparks outrage for trying to ride a cow at Ma On Shan hiking spot

SOCIAL BUZZ
7 mins ago
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A couple has come under fire on social media after a video showed them attempting to ride a stray cow at Ngong Ping Plateau in Ma On Shan on Sunday.

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The footage, taken around 3pm, showed the pair approaching a resting cow and taking photos before the woman tried to mount the animal while a man encouraged her in Mandarin. The cow remained docile and only turned its head away. Bystanders shouted at them to stop, and the pair eventually left.

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Local animal group "Indigenous Cattle in Shap Sze Heung" condemned the act and urged the public to report any animal disturbance to police.

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department warns that cattle can become defensive if startled and advises people to keep a safe distance and avoid touching or feeding them.

stray cattle animal disturbance Ma On Shan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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