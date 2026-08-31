Customs urges public to stop using XPower wireless power bank over burn risks 

Hong Kong Customs on Monday urged the public to immediately stop using a specific model of XPower wireless power bank, warning that the product poses potential risks of overheating and causing burns.

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The alert applies to the XPower M10C+ 6-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh, which has been barred from sale after Customs served a prohibition notice on the retailer.

The sales ban follows an enforcement operation targeting the retailer, during which Customs officers seized 220 units of the suspected unsafe power bank.

Safety test results revealed that during wireless charging, if a foreign metal object is placed between the power bank and the device being charged, the temperature of the metal object surges to between 86.6 and 131.4 degrees, exceeding the safety limit of 85 degrees.

The device also overheated and failed burn-resistance tests, falling short of international safety benchmarks and violating provisions under the Consumer Goods Safety Ordinance.

Customs officers conducted spot checks across multiple districts territory-wide and confirmed that no other retailers were carrying or selling the affected model.

An investigation into the product remains ongoing. Customs reiterated its appeal to consumers who have already purchased the power bank to discontinue its use immediately for safety reasons.