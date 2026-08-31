HKO to issue Standby Signal No. 1 at 6.10pm as remnants of Saudel re-intensify

The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) announced on Monday afternoon that it will issue the Standby Signal, No. 1 at 6.10pm, as the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Saudel re-intensify over the South China Sea.

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According to the weather forecaster on Monday afternoon, the remnants of Saudel were moving across the coastal waters southeast of Hainan Island and were expected to regain tropical depression strength in the near term.

The system is projected to traverse the northern part of the South China Sea from Tuesday to Wednesday, gradually edging closer to the coast of eastern Guangdong.

Driven by the combined effect of Saudel and the northeast monsoon, local winds are expected to strengthen from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Heavier showers are also forecast across parts of the city on Tuesday.

The Observatory indicated that it will closely monitor the storm's path and the city's changing wind conditions to evaluate whether higher tropical cyclone warning signals will be required.

Members of the public, commuters, and students heading out on Tuesday morning are advised to check the latest weather bulletins before leaving home.