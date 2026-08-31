PLA Hong Kong Garrison and community representatives honor war heroes ahead of China’s Victory Day

Officers and soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison joined government officials and local community representatives on Sunday at the Memorial Monument for Sai Kung Martyrs in Tsam Chuk Wan to pay tribute to heroes who sacrificed their lives during the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

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More than 200 participants attended the solemn ceremony ahead of Victory Day of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. Attendees included garrison troops, teachers, students from several primary and secondary schools, officials from the Education Bureau and the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau, as well as surviving veterans of the Hong Kong and Kowloon Independent Brigade of the East River Column.

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The memorial service began at 9.30am with the playing of the national anthem, followed by a moment of silence to honor the fallen martyrs. Honor guards from the PLA Hong Kong Garrison laid floral baskets at the base of the monument. Officiating guests then adjusted red ribbons bearing the words “Eternal Glory to the Anti-Japanese Martyrs.” Participants subsequently stepped forward one by one to present fresh flowers and pay their respects.

In remarks, PLA garrison representatives said every inch of Hong Kong’s land reflects the unyielding spirit and sacrifices of the Chinese nation. They reaffirmed their determination to safeguard national sovereignty while supporting the city’s long-term prosperity and stability.

Garrison officers also visited the Cenotaph for Martyrs in Wu Kau Tang and the Cenotaph to Commemorate the Hero Group of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression led by Liu Chunxiang, where they laid floral wreaths.

During the Japanese occupation of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong-Kowloon Independent Brigade of the East River Column—led by the Chinese Communist Party—was the only organized armed force that maintained continuous resistance throughout the war, serving as a crucial pillar of local anti-Japanese defense.