(Video) Driver rescues straying two-year-old boy from busy Tai Kok Tsui junction

A motorist rescued a two-year-old boy who had wandered onto a busy road junction in Tai Kok Tsui on Sunday after accidentally straying from his mother at a nearby park.

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The incident occurred at around 4.30pm near the intersection of Ferry Street and Lai Cheung Road. According to dashcam footage, a passing driver spotted the toddler walking alone along a slip road amid heavy traffic.

The motorist immediately pulled over, carried the child to safety, and contacted the police.

The driver reported that the child was crying inconsolably until police officers arrived at the scene to take care of and comfort him.

Approximately 30 minutes later, a 38-year-old mother reported to the police that her two-year-old son had gone missing while playing at Cherry Street Park.

Officers subsequently confirmed that the rescued toddler was her son and the pair were reunited. Police also reminded the mother about the importance of child supervision.

After the driver shared the dashcam video online on Monday, social media users widely praised his alertness and swift intervention for averting a potential tragedy.

Many commenters pointed out that vehicles frequently navigate that particular blind curve at speed, noting that the situation could easily have turned fatal without the motorist's timely action.