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NEWS

HK Electric provides smart home appliances to support safe elderly living

NEWS
27 mins ago
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HK Electric has launched a smart living initiative in partnership with the Social Welfare Department, providing smart home appliances and volunteer support for senior residents in the Eastern and Wan Chai districts.

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Funded by the Smart Power Care Fund and the HK Electric Centenary Trust Fund, the Smart Living for Elderly Care and Safety initiative aims to improve home safety and enhance seniors’ quality of life. 

The program also seeks to ease the burden on caregivers and promote gerontechnology for the city's aging population.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, general manager of customer services Leung Wai-kin said that observations from elderly service units show that seniors and caregivers primarily face concerns such as unattended cooking, leaving front doors open, and the difficulty of preparing soft meals for those with swallowing problems. 

He added that the smart home devices and gerontech products provided under the scheme are tailored to directly address these practical everyday needs.

The appliances included in the scheme feature smart door sensors to help prevent wandering among people with dementia and improve home security. 

They also include induction stoves with automatic timers to enhance safety and energy efficiency, as well as blenders and smart rice cookers to make soft-meal preparation easier.

Jenny Yan Lai-ming, Assistant Director (Elderly) of the Social Welfare Department, said the initiative aligns with the government’s elderly care policies by combining support from district elderly community centers and HK Electric. It aims to promote technology, address seniors’ needs, and relieve caregiver stress.

Six elderly service organizations across Hong Kong Island will identify and select beneficiaries based on their health condition, financial background, and current access to gerontechnology, subsequently distributing appropriate appliances.

In addition, a volunteer team led by Charles Tsai Chao-chung, Chief Executive Officer of Power Assets Holdings, will visit beneficiary households to demonstrate product usage and help seniors adapt smoothly to smart home technology.

The initiative is expected to benefit approximately 300 seniors and caregivers across the Eastern and Wan Chai districts.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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