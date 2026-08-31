Police release guide on HK taxi rules ahead of National Day Golden Week

Hong Kong police have released an educational video on Douyin advising tourists regarding local taxi rules and fare regulations ahead of the October 1 National Day Golden Week visitor influx.

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The initiative follows a mainland tourist recently uploading a video online accusing a taxi driver of overcharging on a trip to a hotel, sparking widespread discussion.

Police clarified that Hong Kong taxis operate in three distinct categories, namely urban, New Territories, and Lantau, each with designated service zones.

Drivers are generally prohibited from refusing fares if the destination falls within the taxi's legal operating area.

Officers also explained that green semi-circular plates display vehicle passenger limits, which drivers must strictly enforce for safety.

Addressing common billing disputes, police noted that while extra surcharges for luggage, telephone bookings, and tolls are legal, arbitrary overcharging or fare bargaining carries a maximum fine of HK$10,000 and up to six months in prison.

Additionally, police highlighted that all taxi drivers must now provide at least two electronic payment methods and display a valid taxi driver identity plate inside the vehicle during service.

Police urged passengers who suspect driver misconduct to note down the driver's name, license plate number, and identity plate number, along with the date, time, and location of the incident, to report it for investigation.