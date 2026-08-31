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NEWS

HK Express warns travelers of fraudulent refund email scam

NEWS
1 hour ago
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HK Express on Monday urged travelers to remain vigilant after a wave of fraudulent phishing emails offering bogus flight refunds began circulating among the public.

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The alert comes in response to online reports of deceptive emails impersonating the budget carrier. 

The messages falsely notify recipients of flight schedule adjustments and refund eligibility, prompting them to input their credit card information on a spoofed website.

Among the recipients was a traveler who initially opened the message without suspicion because he had recently purchased a flight from the carrier. 

The individual reported narrowly escaping the trap after noticing that the website's URL differed from the official HK Express address, and that clicking the carrier's logo did not redirect to the legitimate homepage. 

He cautioned that because many Hong Kong residents hold unused flight bookings, such scams could easily ensnare unsuspecting passengers.

Other social media users soon shared similar encounters, posting screenshots of suspicious emails sent under sender names such as "HEXPR SKY" using unauthorized email domains.

HK Express confirmed that the messages were not sent by the airline. 

The company advised passengers to carefully check sender email addresses and website URLs before clicking on links, logging into accounts, or disclosing personal and payment details.

The carrier emphasized that travelers with questions or suspicions should reach out directly through the official HK Express website or its authorized customer service channels.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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