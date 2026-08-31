logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

First round of early-bird registration for Basic Housing Units concludes today

NEWS
48 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The initial phase of the early-bird registration scheme under the government's Basic Housing Unit (BHU) regime concluded on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

As of mid-August, more than 34,000 subdivided units had been registered with the authorities.

The government introduced the regulatory framework for the BHU regime on March 1 to improve living conditions across the city, establishing a 48-month transitional period. 

Under the system, subdivided units must satisfy mandatory baseline standards and secure official BHU recognition before landlords can legally lease them to tenants.

The regime requires each subdivided unit to comply with eight minimum standards, including an internal floor area of at least eight square meters, a separate toilet and a window, a separate water meter and electricity meter for each unit, with independent billing.

According to the Housing Bureau, applicants who complete their grace-period registration and apply for BHU recognition as early as possible during the first three years of the regulatory regime—from March 1, 2026, to February 28, 2029—will qualify for application fee reductions.

The second round of early-bird registration opens tomorrow and will run through February 28, 2027. 

While applicants under this second phase remain eligible for fee concessions, the timeline for full benefits is tighter: fee waivers will apply only during the first two years, while applications submitted in the third year will receive a 50 percent discount.

Basic Housing Unitsubdivided units

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Yee Wa Building tenants relocated: 110 moved out, 40 considering next steps
NEWS
20-05-2026 00:48 HKT
Basic Housing Unit regime opens for registration
NEWS
01-03-2026 13:22 HKT
Basic Housing Unit recognition to start next year with $3,000 fee per unit
NEWS
19-06-2025 16:56 HKT
logo
(Video) Driver rescues straying two-year-old boy from busy Tai Kok Tsui junction
NEWS
5 mins ago
Customs urges public to stop using XPower wireless power bank over burn risks 
NEWS
6 mins ago
HK Electric provides smart home appliances to support safe elderly living
NEWS
26 mins ago
HKSTP marks 25th anniversary with white paper highlighting HK tops Asian tech growth momentum
NEWS
28 mins ago
(File photo)
Govt loses appeal over public housing project at former Golf Course
NEWS
59 mins ago
PLA Hong Kong Garrison and community representatives honor war heroes ahead of China’s Victory Day
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
HKO to issue Standby Signal No. 1 at 6.10pm as remnants of Saudel re-intensify
NEWS
2 hours ago
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
20 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 98pc of Wang Fuk Court owners accept govt buyback offer ahead of Monday deadline
NEWS
30-08-2026 17:03 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Canada to close 'lifeboat' permanent residency scheme for Hongkongers as scheduled end of Aug
NEWS
29-08-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.