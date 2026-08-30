logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK offers common law expertise to support new Uzbekistan financial center

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong has offered its expertise to assist Uzbekistan in applying principles of English common law and equity within its jurisdiction for the planned Tashkent International Financial Centre (TIFC) International Commercial Court during a trip led by Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The delegation of legal and business professionals concluded its visit to Central Asia, which started last Monday (Aug 24), and returned to Hong Kong on Sunday.

On the final day of the trip, Lam met with senior officials from Uzbekistan’s Ministries of Economy and Finance, and Investments, Industry and Trade, along with legal representatives.

The discussion focused on the TIFC’s strategic direction, which envisions a separate common law jurisdiction operating alongside Uzbekistan’s civil law system. 

Both sides exchanged detailed views on how Hong Kong’s common law strengths, its track record in international arbitration and mediation, and its cross border commercial dispute resolution experience could be precisely tailored to the TIFC’s operational needs.

Both parties explored potential cooperation in training judges, developing court procedures, and adapting legal frameworks to ensure the new court functions effectively.

Additionally, Michael Luk Hui-yin, a member of the delegation, stressed that Hong Kong legal professionals could offer multifaceted support to the new courts.

This assistance would focus particularly on advocacy practice and training, the application of common law cases and the doctrine of precedent, and helping lawyers and judges from civil law backgrounds master common law procedures and trial methods.

Luk added that the Hong Kong Bar Association has organized various advocacy and common law courses over the years, led by highly experienced teaching staff.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
More than 100 seniors set a world record on Sunday by participating in a seated tai chi exergame hosted by Hong Kong Metropolitan University
Over 100 seniors set world record in HKMU seated tai chi exergaming event
NEWS
1 min ago
Gravestone of film star Linda Lin Dai vandalized
NEWS
6 mins ago
(File photo)
CHP warns of flu outbreaks as students head back to school
NEWS
51 mins ago
logo
(Source: Facebook)
(Video) Kind driver rescues wandering dog from Sha Tau Kok Road
NEWS
53 mins ago
Mirror, mirror: Survey reveals one-fifth of students struggle with appearance anxiety amid moderate happy levels
NEWS
55 mins ago
Two men arrested over $600,000 phone scam ring run from hotel room
NEWS
1 hour ago
Starry Lee seeks more LegCo debate time ahead of landmark joint Five-Year Plan and Policy Address Release
NEWS
1 hour ago
Quantum physics, relativity added in secondary science revamp aims to spark curiosity: Christine Choi
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 98pc of Wang Fuk Court owners accept govt buyback offer ahead of Monday deadline
NEWS
2 hours ago
From tracks to LegCo halls: HK newcomers get rare glimpse inside the city’s heartbeat
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Canada to close 'lifeboat' permanent residency scheme for Hongkongers as scheduled end of Aug
NEWS
29-08-2026 13:35 HKT
Court dismisses application by parents in 'Save Lily' saga to revoke infant son's protection order
NEWS
28-08-2026 20:10 HKT
MTR's Hung Shui Kiu Station targeted for 2030 completion, built on operational viaduct using world-first skidding method
NEWS
28-08-2026 16:04 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.