Hong Kong steps up talent drive with Germany hackathon and Paris tour

Hong Kong stepped up its overseas talent drive in Europe with a hackathon in Munich and a follow-up promotion tour in Paris, as Hong Kong Talent Engage sought to attract young innovators and technology entrepreneurs to the city.

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The office has on Monday concluded a four-day visit to Germany, where a Munich hackathon drew about 1,200 applicants from young innovators and technology entrepreneurs across Europe.

Co-organized with the EuroTech Federation, the two-day competition selected 16 winners across four categories: fintech, medical technology, smart city, and artificial intelligence and robotics.

The winners will be invited to visit Hong Kong and other Greater Bay Area cities in September to explore the region’s innovation and technology ecosystem, industry support and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Director of Hong Kong Talent Engage Felix Chan Hoi-king highlighted Hong Kong’s unique advantages for European young talent seeking to scale their businesses.

Chan said that under the “one country, two systems” principle, Hong Kong serves as a gateway connecting China and the world, offering vast opportunities as a core city in the Greater Bay Area.

He added that Hong Kong is actively attracting top-tier global talent and is committed to developing into an international innovation and technology hub, as well as a premier cluster for high-caliber talent.

Chan also cited the success of a similar pitch competition held in Munich last year. He said previous winners who later joined a tour to Hong Kong and Shenzhen found the regional technology ecosystem highly attractive and were planning to move their operations to the city.

Following the Germany visit, Hong Kong Talent Engage will then travel to Paris to launch a two-day promotion program targeting French innovation and technology entrepreneurs.