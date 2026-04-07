LegCo to conduct second Northern Metropolis visit this Thu with new mainland affairs chief

The Legislative Council (LegCo) will conduct its second visit to the Northern Metropolis this Thursday, and the newly appointed Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Janice Tse Siu-wa is expected to attend.

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The upcoming tour will reportedly focus on inspecting the Hetao area to follow up on the progress of Hong Kong–Shenzhen innovation and technology cooperation and related infrastructure projects.

The LegCo completed its first visit on March 26 (Thu), during which members gained an in-depth understanding of the overall planning blueprint of the Northern Metropolis, as well as the latest industrial development layout of the Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen New Development Area in the western part of the Northern Metropolis.

The initial visit was attended by Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan, and then-Acting Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Clement Woo Kin-man.

LegCo President Starry Lee Wai-king previously noted that the visits facilitate crucial exchanges between lawmakers and government officials, helping them better understand the latest developments within the Northern Metropolis.

She has also urged council members to carefully review all relevant matters to support the accelerated development of the Northern Metropolis.

This includes scrutinizing the dedicated legislation to ensure that the final law both achieves its intended objectives and reflects the views of the public.