Man arrested after dumping laundry pods in Ma On Shan pond, harming wildlife

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of cruelty to animals after a large quantity of chemical laundry detergent pods was thrown into a residential pond in Ma On Shan, killing a fish and injuring around 30 turtles. Police took the suspect into custody on Friday following an investigation by the Sha Tin district crime squad.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Severe chemical contamination

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning at Kam Ying Court (II) on Kam Ying Road. Security personnel noticed abnormal water conditions and thick white foam blanketing the estate's pond.

The property management office immediately evacuated the surviving animals, drained and cleaned the basin, and reported the case to the police.

Representatives from local animal rescue group Turtle's Inn rushed to the scene after receiving urgent calls from residents.

Responders found that strong alkaline chemicals from the dissolved laundry capsules had severely contaminated the water, killing one fish on the spot and inflicting chemical burns on approximately 30 turtles.

The affected animals—comprising Chinese stripe-necked turtles, red-eared sliders, Reeves' turtles, and Asian yellow pond turtles—suffered various degrees of injury, with some experiencing severe skin corrosion that bleached their flesh white.

The rescue group commended the management staff for their swift response in removing the turtles and cleansing the habitat before returning them to the water.

Animal group denounces severe cruelty

The rescue organization strongly condemned the incident, emphasizing that dumping hazardous chemical detergents into a pond inhabited by living creatures was far from a harmless prank.

They stated that the act amounted to extreme animal cruelty and was practically equivalent to attempting to destroy all aquatic life in the pond, adding that anyone responsible for harming innocent animals must face legal accountability.

The group noted that such incidents are often rooted in the ongoing problem of pet abandonment.

Residential water features are generally not designed for keeping wildlife, but because they hold water, irresponsible owners frequently treat them as dumping grounds for unwanted pets, resulting in significant safety, hygiene, and environmental concerns.

Protective barriers proposed

To address the recurring issue, the animal welfare group recommended that the property management implement stronger preventive measures.

They suggested setting up physical barriers, such as raising the pond's perimeter walls or installing protective mesh netting, to prevent people from easily tossing foreign objects or abandoning aquatic animals into the water.

Police confirmed that the 42-year-old man remains detained for questioning as officers from the Sha Tin District Crime Investigation Team continue their inquiries.