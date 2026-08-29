Paul Lam leads Central Asia mission to champion city’s legal and financial strengths

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Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok has led a high-level delegation on a five-day visit to Xinjiang, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to promote Hong Kong’s international legal, dispute resolution, and financial services.

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The five-day promotional campaign, titled "Collaborate2Win" and co-organised with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), built upon the Chief Executive's earlier visit to Central Asia in June to deepen cross-regional cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The delegation brought together figures from Hong Kong’s legal, finance, and commerce sectors alongside legal professionals from Xinjiang, engaging regional counterparts through high-level government meetings, industry exchanges, and thematic forums.

Promoting common law advantages in Kazakhstan

At the flagship Collaborate2Win seminar held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the Justice Chief highlighted Hong Kong’s role as a leading common law jurisdiction and premier financial hub.

He noted that the city's robust legal framework provides reliable, world-class dispute resolution services, making Hong Kong an indispensable partner for Central Asian enterprises seeking international expansion and financing.

The forum also featured keynote addresses from Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prosecutor General Umiraliyev Zhandos Zhanibekovich and Chinese Consul General in Almaty Su Fangqiu.

Discussions focused on how Hong Kong's common law system safeguards corporate investments, offers tax planning advantages, and facilitates Belt and Road projects, drawing over 160 government and business leaders.

Representatives from the HKTDC also highlighted Hong Kong's role as a superconnector and noted that Central Asia will be a primary focus at the upcoming 11th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong this September.

High-level engagements across the region

Throughout the regional tour, the delegation held bilateral discussions with senior government authorities and commercial bodies.

In Xinjiang, delegates met with regional party and justice department leadership, including Xinjiang Party Secretary Chen Xiaojiang, to discuss legal collaboration and cross-border trade facilitation.

In Kazakhstan, the mission visited the Shaanxi Chamber of Commerce to exchange views with Chinese enterprises and law firms operating locally regarding overseas legal support.

The mission concluded in Uzbekistan with high-level talks involving Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Umid Abidhadjaev, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Ilzat Kasimov, and Chinese Ambassador Yu Jun.

The delegation also engaged with the Tashkent International Arbitration Centre, the Chamber of Advocates, and local business associations while touring Tashkent State University of Law to explore legal talent development and bilateral investment opportunities.