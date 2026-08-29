(Video) Woman sparks outrage after tossing burning Ghost Festival offerings down Sai Ying Pun drain

As the Hungry Ghost Festival approaches in the seventh lunar month, many residents in Hong Kong observe traditional rituals by burning incense and joss paper. However, a recent incident outside the Sai Ying Pun Community Complex on High Street—a local landmark commonly referred to as the High Street Ghost House—has triggered widespread public concern and safety fears.

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Footage circulating on the social media platform Threads on Friday showed a woman dressed in red burning paper offerings at the junction of High Street and Eastern Street.

In the video, she was seen tossing still-burning ritual items directly into a roadside drainage opening.

The act prompted immediate backlash online, with numerous commenters expressing alarm over the severe danger of igniting underground sewer gases.

Many pointed out that subterranean biogas accumulations could easily lead to explosions, potentially blowing up pipelines, tearing through the street, and injuring pedestrians.

Several users urged witnesses to report the matter to police, emphasizing that public storm drains should never be used as incinerators.

Under local legislation, discarding items into urban drainage systems carries heavy penalties. Section 4(1) of the Public Cleansing and Prevention of Nuisances Regulation stipulates that no person may deposit any waste or refuse into any watercourse, stream, channel, ditch, or reservoir.

Anyone convicted under this regulation faces a maximum penalty of a HK$25,000 fine and six months' imprisonment.

Furthermore, improper use of fire in public infrastructure can result in grave criminal charges. Under Section 60(3) of the Crimes Ordinance, destroying or damaging property by fire constitutes arson, an offense that carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment upon conviction.