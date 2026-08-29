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NEWS

Woman injured by falling light fixture in Tsim Sha Tsui office building elevator

NEWS
2 hours ago
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A woman was injured on Friday evening after a light fixture detached and struck her in a commercial building elevator in Tsim Sha Tsui.

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The incident occurred at around 8pm yesterday at a commercial building located at 79 Chatham Road South.

The 37-year-old victim was riding in one of the building’s elevators when an overhead lighting unit abruptly came loose from the ceiling and hit her on the head.

Suffering from dizziness and head injuries following the impact, the woman managed to seek help from the on-duty building security guard, who immediately alerted emergency services. 

Paramedics arrived swiftly at the scene, fitted the injured passenger with a neck brace, and transported her to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. The cause of the falling fixture remains under investigation by authorities.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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