(Video) Four elderly passengers arrested after violent brawl over seats on Tuen Mun Light Rail train

Four seniors in their seventies were arrested and sent to hospital on Friday morning following a violent brawl over priority seating on a Light Rail train in Tuen Mun.

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The incident occurred at around 11am yesterday when two elderly married couples, who were strangers to each other, boarded a Yuen Long-bound Route 751 Light Rail train after departing from Tuen Mun Hospital. A dispute soon broke out between them, reportedly over priority seats.

Online video footage showed the four individuals engaging in a heated confrontation in front of the priority seats, trading profanities before the dispute escalated into physical violence.

In the ensuing chaos, the seniors were seen grappling with one another, pulling hair, grabbing necks, and slapping each other.

At one point, an elderly man was seen wielding a walking stick as a weapon. Bystanders looked on in dismay, with some shouting for them to stop fighting.

Upon being notified of the altercation, the train captain stopped the vehicle at Lam Tei Stop, called the police for assistance, and arranged for other passengers to transfer to another train.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and found all four individuals conscious with multiple minor injuries. They were transported back to Tuen Mun Hospital for medical treatment.

Police subsequently arrested both couples at the hospital for fighting in a public place. The arrested individuals include a couple surnamed Chan, aged 71 and 69, and another couple surnamed Lo and Lam, aged 75 and 69. The case has been referred to the Tuen Mun District Criminal Investigation Team 2 for further investigation.