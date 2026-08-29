logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

(Video) Four elderly passengers arrested after violent brawl over seats on Tuen Mun Light Rail train

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Four seniors in their seventies were arrested and sent to hospital on Friday morning following a violent brawl over priority seating on a Light Rail train in Tuen Mun.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred at around 11am yesterday when two elderly married couples, who were strangers to each other, boarded a Yuen Long-bound Route 751 Light Rail train after departing from Tuen Mun Hospital. A dispute soon broke out between them, reportedly over priority seats. 

Online video footage showed the four individuals engaging in a heated confrontation in front of the priority seats, trading profanities before the dispute escalated into physical violence. 

In the ensuing chaos, the seniors were seen grappling with one another, pulling hair, grabbing necks, and slapping each other. 

At one point, an elderly man was seen wielding a walking stick as a weapon. Bystanders looked on in dismay, with some shouting for them to stop fighting.

Upon being notified of the altercation, the train captain stopped the vehicle at Lam Tei Stop, called the police for assistance, and arranged for other passengers to transfer to another train. 

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and found all four individuals conscious with multiple minor injuries. They were transported back to Tuen Mun Hospital for medical treatment. 

Police subsequently arrested both couples at the hospital for fighting in a public place. The arrested individuals include a couple surnamed Chan, aged 71 and 69, and another couple surnamed Lo and Lam, aged 75 and 69. The case has been referred to the Tuen Mun District Criminal Investigation Team 2 for further investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Woman injured by falling light fixture in Tsim Sha Tsui office building elevator
NEWS
2 hours ago
(Video) Woman sparks outrage after tossing burning Ghost Festival offerings down Sai Ying Pun drain
NEWS
3 hours ago
AFCD targets irresponsible dog owners with surprise enforcement blitz
NEWS
17 hours ago
Court dismisses application by parents in 'Save Lily' saga to revoke infant son's protection order
NEWS
17 hours ago
Anthony Lam Sai-ho
FHKI submits over 300 policy recommendations to boost Hong Kong's industrial growth and innovation
NEWS
18 hours ago
Young girl rescued from suspected drowning during Silvermine Bay swimming lesson
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File Photo)
Trough and possible tropical system to bring unsettled weather as term begins
NEWS
19 hours ago
PBC 2026 will be held at West Kowloon Cultural District on 7 and 8 September under the theme “Leaping for Impact”, marking the forum’s 10th anniversary.
PBC Marks Its 10th Anniversary: Inspiring a New Future for Philanthropy Through Sport
(File Photo)
TD opens applications for ride-hailing service licenses under new regulatory regime
NEWS
20 hours ago
MTR's Hung Shui Kiu Station targeted for 2030 completion, built on operational viaduct using world-first skidding method
NEWS
21 hours ago
(File photo)
Insurance giant AIA suspends employee and shuts comments after viral shopping mall brawl
NEWS
27-08-2026 19:08 HKT
Justin Sun
Crypto mogul Justin Sun’s AI-advised breakup with Chinese actress sparks public dispute
INNOVATION
28-08-2026 11:21 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong resident loses $1m after falling for fake customer service phone scam
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.