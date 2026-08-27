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NEWS

Health authorities investigate superbug cluster at Wan Chai elderly care home

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Health authorities are investigating a cluster of antibiotic-resistant bacteria carrier cases involving four elderly residents at a care home in Wan Chai, following lapses in the facility’s infection control measures.

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The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) announced on Thursday that it launched epidemiological investigations after receiving notifications from the Hospital Authority regarding two residents from the same floor of a Wan Chai care home. 

The two individuals were admitted to a public hospital for chronic conditions, where routine admission screening tested positive for carbapenemase-producing Enterobacteriaceae, commonly known as CPE. 

Subsequent contact tracing and screening by health officials identified two additional carrier cases at the home. The four carriers, comprising one man and three women aged between 73 and 90, have remained asymptomatic and are in stable condition.

Preliminary findings suggest the infection originated from a previously confirmed carrier residing on the same floor who had contracted the bacteria during a hospital stay.

A site inspection by health officers revealed that the care home management had failed to adequately implement standard infection prevention and control protocols. Officials noted that the bacteria could have spread through staff members or a contaminated environment. 

The home has been instructed to reinforce hand hygiene, upgrade washing facilities, conduct thorough environmental disinfection, and cohort carriers in designated areas while remaining under medical surveillance.

Enterobacteriaceae are common bacteria that can lead to urinary tract, abdominal, and bloodstream infections. CPE strains produce enzymes that neutralize carbapenems and other critical antibiotics, making resulting infections exceptionally difficult to treat. 

While carriage can be symptom-free, it carries severe risks for vulnerable individuals. Health authorities urged care facilities to maintain stringent hygiene and advised high-risk groups, including the elderly and immunocompromised individuals, to practice frequent handwashing and avoid consuming raw or undercooked foods.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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