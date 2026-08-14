logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Jared Kushner may visit Israel next week for talks on Gaza, source says

WORLD
5 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Jared Kushner listens as U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks during a press conference following a military briefing at the Civilian Military Coordination Center in southern Israel on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. Nathan Howard/Pool via REUTERS
Jared Kushner listens as U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks during a press conference following a military briefing at the Civilian Military Coordination Center in southern Israel on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. Nathan Howard/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, may visit Israel next week for talks on Gaza, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The plans were reported earlier by Axios, which also said that Kushner was planning to meet mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey as well next week in Cairo.

"We agree with the Israelis on the goal of disarming Hamas but they have expressed concerns which are valid and we have been working through them," the source told Reuters, asking not to be identified.

The goal of a Kushner visit to Israel will be to "find a pathway to move forward with implementation of the 20 point plan" that Trump put forward for Gaza in late 2025, the source added.

Trump said in late July a deal was reached for the complete disarmament ‌of Palestinian Hamas militants and other armed groups in Gaza.

Trump had said the deal would be carried ​out in phases, with Israeli forces withdrawing from Gaza as disarmament ​proceeded and an International Stabilization Force working with a new Palestinian police force to secure the enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is seeking re-election at a vote due in October, has publicly rejected Trump's plan.

Hamas has said it agreed to the plan but the deal's implementation would depend on Israel first meeting its own commitments, including withdrawal and halting attacks.

The Gaza ceasefire has been repeatedly violated, with more than 1,250 Palestinians, mostly civilians, being killed by Israeli attacks and four Israeli soldiers being killed by militants since the truce began in October, according to Gaza health officials and Israeli tallies, respectively. Hamas does not usually disclose its losses.

Gaza has been left devastated by an Israeli military assault that has killed tens of thousands, caused a hunger crisis, internally displaced Gaza's entire population and led to assessments of genocide by rights experts, scholars and U.N. inquiries.

Israel has called its actions self-defense after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in an October 2023 attack.

Reuters

 

Jared KushnervisitIsraeltalksGaza

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Displaced Palestinian cancer patient Khuloud Abu Sahmoud, 33, sits with her children at an UNRWA school where she is sheltering, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 8, 2026. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed
Gaza cancer patients face rising death rate amid Israeli curbs, doctors say
WORLD
21 hours ago
An Iranian drone and an Iranian missile system are displayed in Azadi Square in Tehran, Iran, July 30, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/ File Photo
New attacks on shipping as Iran war talks hit fresh impasse
WORLD
12-08-2026 09:55 HKT
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order calling for more research and flexibility on vaccines, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 10, 2026.
Trump insists Netanyahu relationship 'very good' despite Gaza rift
WORLD
11-08-2026 13:33 HKT
Palestinian student Raghad Mhanna recently celebrated passing her high school exams from a displacement camp in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza. (Reuters)
'Dreams disappear' as Gaza students await evacuation to Italy
WORLD
11-08-2026 10:20 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Netanyahu says Israel won't pull out of Gaza before Hamas disarms
WORLD
10-08-2026 02:34 HKT
Photo by OMAR AL-QATTAA / AFP Palestinian mourners attend the funeral of members of the Abu Sharia and al-Hasayna families, whose remains were recently recovered from the rubble of residential buildings in the al-Sabra neighbourhood which were struck by Israeli bombardments in November 2023, in Gaza City on August 4, 2026.
Netanyahu says Israel did not agree to US-backed Gaza plan
WORLD
05-08-2026 21:18 HKT
Myanmar junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing hands over a flag to newly appointed Commander-in-Chief General Ye Win Oo during a ceremony in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 30, 2026. Myanmar Military True News Information Team/Handout via REUTERS
Myanmar civil war nears a rare opening for talks as diplomacy gains ground
WORLD
05-08-2026 17:24 HKT
Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP This aerial view shows the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles on June 16, 2026 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.
Armed man arrested at Trump LA golf course before president's visit
WORLD
05-08-2026 13:23 HKT
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China draws 'red lines' around its economic model ahead of EU, US trade talks
FINANCE
03-08-2026 11:26 HKT
A general view of a session at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, before it dissolves ahead of the 2026 Israeli elections, in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli elections: how they work and who is in the race
WORLD
29-07-2026 19:22 HKT
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
12-08-2026 01:24 HKT
Photo: FB
Record rain paralyses Narita airport transport, 4,200 stranded
WORLD
13 hours ago
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10-08-2026 02:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.