Guangdong firefighters observe Causeway Bay subdivided flat fire rescue

A fire sparked by a charging device in a Causeway Bay subdivided apartment was extinguished on Tuesday morning, as visiting firefighters from mainland China observed the rescue mission.

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Firefighters rushed to the affected unit in the Hennessy Building after receiving reports of smoke billowing from the subdivided residence.

One water jet and a breathing apparatus team were dispatched to battle the flames. Meanwhile, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Corps of Guangdong Province observed the firefighting procedures and techniques utilized by their Hong Kong counterparts.

Police and fire personnel assisted in the evacuation of 79 people, which included building residents and staff from a ground-floor bank.

During the evacuation, a 98-year-old female resident reported experiencing chest discomfort. She was transported to Ruttonjee Hospital in a conscious state for medical treatment.

Sources indicate that a ninth-floor unit in the building had been partitioned into five subdivided flats. At 10.56am, a 38-year-old female tenant was charging a device in one of the rooms when it suddenly burst into flames.

She immediately alerted the other tenants to escape, and the fire was fully extinguished by 12.04pm, roughly an hour after it started.