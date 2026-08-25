Tickets go on sale for the 2027 Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show

The prestigious 5‑star international showjumping classes headline the three‑day programme together with the Hong Kong Jockey Club Asia Pacific Youth Challenge, Shetland Pony Grand National and Airport Authority Hong Kong Presents: Hong Kong Dog Agility competition.

The prestigious 5‑star international showjumping classes headline the three‑day programme together with the Hong Kong Jockey Club Asia Pacific Youth Challenge, Shetland Pony Grand National and Airport Authority Hong Kong Presents: Hong Kong Dog Agility competition.

The prestigious 5‑star international showjumping classes headline the three‑day programme together with the Hong Kong Jockey Club Asia Pacific Youth Challenge, Shetland Pony Grand National and Airport Authority Hong Kong Presents: Hong Kong Dog Agility competition.

The prestigious 5‑star international showjumping classes headline the three‑day programme together with the Hong Kong Jockey Club Asia Pacific Youth Challenge, Shetland Pony Grand National and Airport Authority Hong Kong Presents: Hong Kong Dog Agility competition.

Tickets for the Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show are officially on sale today ahead of the event's highly anticipated return to the AsiaWorld-Expo from January 29 to 31, 2027.

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Now in its third edition, the event builds on two successful years that have drawn growing audiences from Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and across Asia. Organizers note that the proportion of visitors from outside Hong Kong has surged by 75 percent since the show's inaugural year.

The 2027 edition marks the event's largest lifestyle offering to date, transforming what was traditionally a stop on the international showjumping calendar into a major social occasion where elite sports meet luxury shopping, food, and entertainment.

High-stakes sporting excellence and family entertainment

The three-day program will feature prestigious five-star international showjumping classes, bringing top-tier international athletes and horses to compete at the highest level in Hong Kong.

Alongside the elite professional competitions, the 2027 lineup will include the Hong Kong Jockey Club Asia Pacific Youth Challenge, where young regional riders will compete for top honors.

Returning by popular demand are the Shetland Pony Grand National and the Hong Kong Dog Agility competition, which organizers promise will merge high-energy competition with light-hearted entertainment suitable for spectators of all ages.

Additional details regarding the full arena program and new additions will be announced later this year.

Outside of the competition arena is the Festival Village, which will turn the Show into a festive playground, delivering a full-day experience for all ages

Outside of the competition arena is the Festival Village, which will turn the Show into a festive playground, delivering a full-day experience for all ages

Outside of the competition arena is the Festival Village, which will turn the Show into a festive playground, delivering a full-day experience for all ages

Elevated retail and dining experiences

Outside the competition arena, the Festival Village will turn the venue into a festive playground with four distinct zones dedicated to equestrian gear, lifestyle and leisure, fashion and accessories, and wine and gourmet offerings.

The expanded 2027 village will feature a mix of returning favorites and new international brands. High-performance brand Oakley is set to return after a successful debut in 2026, alongside modern global design brand Isabelle.C.

Adult visitors can also visit the Champagne Taittinger Bar to savor fine wines and gourmet food while enjoying views of the warm-up ring, where elite riders prepare before entering the main competition.

New premium ticketing options

Tickets are currently available through HK Ticketing, Klook, and 01Space, with standard arena seating starting at HK$200 across the gold, silver, and bronze categories. All tickets provide access to the Festival Village.

This year, organizers have introduced a new diamond ticket category designed to offer an enhanced experience.

Diamond ticket holders will receive premium seating with optimal views of the arena, alongside exclusive access to the Phoenix Club, a new ringside social hub where guests can relax and enjoy complimentary beverages.

For the ultimate viewing experience, VIP tables offering front-row views of the sporting action paired with an exceptional dining experience are also available.

Richard Ireland, the Asia CEO of Clarion Events, expressed pride in bringing the event back for its third year, noting that the expanded Festival Village aims to make the venue the city's premier destination for sports and lifestyle this coming January.

Simon Brooks-Ward, chairman of the HPower Group, described the event's return as a significant milestone, adding that the combination of elite athletics and luxury lifestyle installations will captivate both longtime fans and newcomers to the sport.

Longines President and CEO Patrick Aoun also emphasized that the brand's continued support reflects its enduring commitment to both the sport of showjumping and the local community, highlighting their shared passion for elegance and precision both in and out of the arena.