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NEWS

Night Recap - August 25, 2026

NEWS
13 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Three domestic helpers warned after using employers’ personal data to secure loans

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Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog has issued warning letters to three domestic helpers after they used their employers’ personal information without consent to secure loans from finance companies. 

Kai Tak Sports Park guarantees flexible entry for attendees with walking aids

Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) management has assured the public that flexible arrangements will be made for attendees who need to bring crutches and umbrellas used as walking aids into the venue.

Asia’s biggest pickleball showdown heads to Kai Tak with record $1.1m purse

Hong Kong will stage the PPA Asia 1500 Hang Seng Bank Hong Kong Slam 2026 from October 19 to 25 at Kai Tak Arena, bringing more than 860 professional and amateur players together for what organizers bill as the largest professional pickleball tournament ever held in Asia.

CLP Power and HK Electric raise fuel surcharges for Sep

Hong Kong’s two power utilities have announced their fuel surcharge adjustments for September, with CLP Power increasing its rate by 0.1 cent and HK Electric raising its rate by 3.4 cents per unit of electricity. 

Soggy start for new school year as Typhoon Saudel edges toward southern China

Students may start their new school year under gray skies and heavy rain as Typhoon Saudel is forecast to take an arc-like path toward southern China late this week. 

Business Today

La Mirabelle II releases price list for 129 units 

Sino Land's (0083) La Mirabelle II in Tseung Kwan O released the latest price list on Monday, offering 129 units with discounted prices starting at HK$5.89 million.

Barclays expects China to broaden offshore wealth curbs, Hong Kong remains resilient

Barclays said China is likely to tighten oversight of offshore assets further to close long-standing tax loopholes, ease fiscal pressures, strengthen capital flow management, and retain savings within the financial system, rather than reverse its open-door economic policy.

HK luxury home rents to rise 5pc in 2026 as expat influx surging: JLL

Hong Kong’s luxury home rents are projected to rise by about 5 percent in 2026 as expat relocation demand continues to strengthen, with further increases expected into 2027.

Macau SJM loss widens 61.7 pc to HK$295 mn for first half of 2026

Macau hotel and casino operator SJM (0880) saw a loss attributable to owners was HK$295 million for the six months ended June 30, up 61.7 percent from last year. 

Hong Kong's exports surge 50 percent last month on robust AI demand

Hong Kong’s exports surged over 50 percent in the second month in a row in July, official data showed, as demand for AI-related electronics products remained robust against geopolitical uncertainties.

World/China

Once its saviour, US puts Kuwait in Iran's crosshairs

Like many Kuwaitis, Ghanim Alsulaimani still vividly remembers Iraqi tanks rolling through his hometown when his small Gulf state faced extinction had US troops not liberated it from invasion.

China says will 'safeguard own interests' after US vows Iran sanctions

China said on Tuesday it would safeguard its interests after Washington laid out plans for the "economic asphyxiation" of Beijing's economic partner Iran.

New NASA telescope to probe dark energy, dark matter and exoplanets

NASA is preparing to launch its next flagship space observatory, one that scientists plan to use to investigate some of the universe's biggest mysteries including dark energy and dark matter, while also testing gravity at vast scales and hunting for planets beyond our solar system.

Facebook, TikTok promoted Colombian armed groups' content to recruit children

Facebook and TikTok failed to prevent the spread of content produced by Colombian armed groups to recruit children and in some cases even "appeared to promote these posts," Human Rights Watch reported on Monday.

Trump's Kim gambit deepens doubts over US reliability at a key moment for Asia

Donald Trump's olive branch to North Korea's Kim Jong Un at the expense of a long-standing ally comes at a pivotal moment for U.S. security ties in Asia, as partners from Japan to India reassess how much they can rely on Washington.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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