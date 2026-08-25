Former police officer, 32, faces fraud charges over $4.2m mortgage

A police officer has been charged on Tuesday morning with two counts of fraud after allegedly hiding rental income to secure a HK$4.2 million mortgage.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 32-year-old defendant, surnamed Lau, who is currently suspended from the force, is accused of falsely representing to the Bank of China (Hong Kong) and the Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation that he lived in his apartment at Grand Regentville in Fanling between July 1, 2021, and July 31, 2023.

The court also heard that the defendant failed to disclose he had already rented out the property, with intent to defraud the two institutions into not taking action against his mortgage application.

The case was heard at the Sha Tin Magistrates' Courts this morning, where Lau was not required to enter a plea.

Magistrate Pang Leung-ting adjourned the case to October 20 to allow the defense time to obtain legal documents and seek advice.

Lau was granted cash bail of HK$2,000. Under his bail conditions, he is barred from leaving Hong Kong and contacting any witnesses involved in the case.