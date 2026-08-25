logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Former police officer, 32, faces fraud charges over $4.2m mortgage

NEWS
32 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A police officer has been charged on Tuesday morning with two counts of fraud after allegedly hiding rental income to secure a HK$4.2 million mortgage. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 32-year-old defendant, surnamed Lau, who is currently suspended from the force, is accused of falsely representing to the Bank of China (Hong Kong) and the Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation that he lived in his apartment at Grand Regentville in Fanling between July 1, 2021, and July 31, 2023.

The court also heard that the defendant failed to disclose he had already rented out the property, with intent to defraud the two institutions into not taking action against his mortgage application. 

The case was heard at the Sha Tin Magistrates' Courts this morning, where Lau was not required to enter a plea. 

Magistrate Pang Leung-ting adjourned the case to October 20 to allow the defense time to obtain legal documents and seek advice.

Lau was granted cash bail of HK$2,000. Under his bail conditions, he is barred from leaving Hong Kong and contacting any witnesses involved in the case.

court

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File Photo)
Taxi driver jailed for eight weeks after overcharging undercover police officer and fleeing
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
Former Hong Kong teacher jailed for 18 months over sexual abuse of teenage student
NEWS
24-08-2026 17:43 HKT
An exterior of The International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen, in The Hague, Netherlands, September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
US sanctions ICC president, senior trial lawyer in latest attack on court
WORLD
19-08-2026 10:36 HKT
Former CityU student loses legal bid to overturn expulsion over poor grades
NEWS
15-08-2026 10:56 HKT
A person rides a bike by a Meta store in Burlingame, at the San Francisco Bay Area, California, U.S., May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Meta, 29 states head to court in biggest test yet of youth social media litigation
WORLD
12-08-2026 20:16 HKT
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Meta meets its own 'tobacco' moment in court
WORLD
12-08-2026 15:07 HKT
School bus driver gets bail following a fatal pedestrian crash in Pok Fu Lam
NEWS
25-07-2026 14:22 HKT
Hospital concealed 30-min drug blunder before parents decided against resuscitating twin infant, inquest hears
NEWS
10-07-2026 10:57 HKT
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
Top South Korea court to decide ex-president's martial law case
WORLD
09-07-2026 12:31 HKT
(File Photo)
Grandfather, 82, jailed for two years for indecent assault on young granddaughter
NEWS
03-07-2026 14:27 HKT
Electric car drives through pedestrian-only street in Causeway Bay, sparks online debate
NEWS
15 hours ago
Taxi stuck sideways in narrow Central alley
SOCIAL BUZZ
24-08-2026 15:55 HKT
logo
Over 50 evacuated as fire in Causeway Bay disrupts traffic and trams
NEWS
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.