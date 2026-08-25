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Mainland tech salaries far exceed Hong Kong doctors’ pay, says HKUST Nansha institute dean

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1 hour ago
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Hong Kong students are increasingly turning toward computer science and artificial intelligence over traditional fields such as medicine, a trend attributed to rising industry salaries and improved career prospects, according to Gao Min, dean of the Guangzhou HKUST Fok Ying Tung Research Institute. 

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Speaking during a media visit in Nansha on Tuesday, Gao said that while top scorers in the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (HKDSE) have traditionally favored medicine, business and law, a growing number is now opting for technology disciplines. 

He observed that technology companies in the mainland are offering salary packages that significantly exceed physicians' salaries in Hong Kong, along with broader opportunities for career growth.

Gao added that scholarships alone are unlikely to change student preferences in the short term, but as market dynamics evolve, more young people will naturally be encouraged to pursue science and technology.

The Guangzhou HKUST Fok Ying Tung Research Institute aims to bridge front-line Hong Kong research with the mainland’s manufacturing capabilities across areas such as chip packaging, metaverse rendering engines, eco-friendly materials, and wastewater treatment. 

Over the past five years, startups incubated by the institute have raised over 400 million yuan in funding, bringing their total valuation to more than 2 billion yuan. Three incubated companies also received recognition in Guangdong province as specialized and sophisticated small and medium enterprises sized in 2025.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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