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Kai Tak Sports Park guarantees flexible entry for attendees with walking aids

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) management has assured the public that flexible arrangements will be made for attendees who need to bring crutches and umbrellas used as walking aids into the venue.

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The venue operator stated that it actively collaborates with event organizers to deliver a safe, comfortable and enjoyable viewing experience for all spectators.

The KTSP is committed to providing proper assistance for the elderly and those requiring mobility support, facilitating smooth entry for attendees using wheelchairs, crutches and other necessary aids.

When formulating venue regulations, management fully considered security requirements alongside the specific needs of different event organizers.

During the Midlife Sing and Shine 4 event held at the Kai Tak Arena, the KTSP and organizers anticipated a large turnout of elderly spectators and made flexible arrangements to help attendees in need bring walking support into the venue.

The KTSP reiterated that it highly values the practical needs of the audience and will make appropriate adjustments based on the nature of the event and on-site conditions, ensuring a convenient and friendly admission process for all attendees.

Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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