logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Guangzhou tech firm brings AI rail solutions to MTR

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

A Guangzhou-based technology company will conduct a test flight of its smart urban transport solutions in Hong Kong by the end of August while expanding its cooperation with the MTR Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company, PCI Technology Group, has recently launched a new AI model featuring a pre-installed urban rail smart agent designed to assist with station services, train operations, dispatching and safety management.

Wang Yuemiao, executive dean of the central research institute of PCI Technology Group, explained that their smart system uses data collection and AI algorithms to predict train faults in advance to prevent sudden breakdowns.

He noted that the system has reduced operational costs by 20 to 30 percent across subway networks in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Changsha.

As one of the key enterprises recruited by the government, the company has already set up an overseas research and development centre at the Hong Kong Science Park.

PCI is now preparing to expand its partnership with the MTR, building on its collaboration with the rail operator on subway payment systems since 2020.

Wang revealed that over the next one to two years, the expanded cooperation with the MTR will cover rail transit, power supply systems and train operations. The company's AI model is also being applied in joint innovative research projects with the rail operator.

Furthermore, Wang noted that Hong Kong will serve as a crucial super connector, helping the firm align with overseas standards as it looks to expand its AI traffic solutions into Southeast Asia.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Three domestic helpers warned after using employers’ personal data to secure loans
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Soggy start for new school year as Typhoon Saudel edges toward southern China
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong delegation gets close-up look at Wenchang’s space ambitions
NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
Over 50 evacuated as fire in Causeway Bay disrupts traffic and trams
NEWS
2 hours ago
Family members identify bodies of Kwai Chung Estate couple in suspected murder-suicide
NEWS
3 hours ago
Po Pin Chau hike quota scheme sees slow start ahead of Golden Week surge
NEWS
4 hours ago
Morning Recap - August 25, 2026
NEWS
7 hours ago
2 cars crash in Tate's Cairn Tunnel, one driver injured
NEWS
9 hours ago
Electric car drives through pedestrian-only street in Causeway Bay, sparks online debate
NEWS
9 hours ago
Parents arrested after 2-year-old boy allegedly left home alone in Yuen Long
NEWS
10 hours ago
(File Photo)
IT manager sentenced to 22 months for stealing $1.2m in Deloitte laptops
NEWS
21-08-2026 21:49 HKT
Taxi stuck sideways in narrow Central alley
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Global instant noodle demand tops 124 billion servings, China and Hong Kong lead
NEWS
24-08-2026 13:04 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.