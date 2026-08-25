Guangzhou tech firm brings AI rail solutions to MTR

A Guangzhou-based technology company will conduct a test flight of its smart urban transport solutions in Hong Kong by the end of August while expanding its cooperation with the MTR Corporation.

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The company, PCI Technology Group, has recently launched a new AI model featuring a pre-installed urban rail smart agent designed to assist with station services, train operations, dispatching and safety management.

Wang Yuemiao, executive dean of the central research institute of PCI Technology Group, explained that their smart system uses data collection and AI algorithms to predict train faults in advance to prevent sudden breakdowns.

He noted that the system has reduced operational costs by 20 to 30 percent across subway networks in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Changsha.

As one of the key enterprises recruited by the government, the company has already set up an overseas research and development centre at the Hong Kong Science Park.

PCI is now preparing to expand its partnership with the MTR, building on its collaboration with the rail operator on subway payment systems since 2020.

Wang revealed that over the next one to two years, the expanded cooperation with the MTR will cover rail transit, power supply systems and train operations. The company's AI model is also being applied in joint innovative research projects with the rail operator.

Furthermore, Wang noted that Hong Kong will serve as a crucial super connector, helping the firm align with overseas standards as it looks to expand its AI traffic solutions into Southeast Asia.