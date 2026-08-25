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Three domestic helpers warned after using employers’ personal data to secure loans

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog has issued warning letters to three domestic helpers after they used their employers’ personal information without consent to secure loans from finance companies. 

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The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data received 21 inquiries and complaints regarding the improper use of employer data by domestic helpers in the first half of this year, indicating an upward trend. 

Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Ada Chung Lai-ling highlighted three specific cases in which the helpers provided their employers’ personal details when applying for loans. 

In one case, a helper borrowed money from four separate money lenders. After failing to make payments, the employer received phone calls and text messages from all four firms within the same day, demanding repayment.

In another case, a finance company warned the employer that debt collectors would be dispatched to their home if the outstanding balance was not paid.

Chung said that using an employer’s personal information for loan applications has no connection to the employment relationship, and that all three helpers had breached the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance. 

Warning letters were issued instructing them to comply strictly with the law going forward. All three domestic helpers have since been dismissed by their employers.

The watchdog reminded domestic helpers that they must obtain explicit consent before using their employers’ personal data and warned them against sharing it arbitrarily. It also advised employers to carefully review any documents presented by their domestic helpers before signing.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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