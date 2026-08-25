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Light-driven HKU technique could expand options for new medicines

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Artistic illustration of a light-driven reaction for constructing three-dimensional BCH molecular structures. (Emily R.-C. Yang)
Artistic illustration of a light-driven reaction for constructing three-dimensional BCH molecular structures. (Emily R.-C. Yang)

HKU chemists have developed a light-driven method for building three-dimensional molecular structures that could help researchers design new drug candidates.

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The team, led by Professor Jian He from HKU’s Department of Chemistry, focused on bicyclo[2.1.1]hexanes, or BCHs, compact 3D structures being explored as alternatives to flat benzene rings commonly found in medicines.

Benzene rings are useful in drug design but can sometimes contribute to poor water solubility or less favorable interactions with biological targets. BCHs may help improve properties such as solubility, selectivity and metabolic stability.

Using newly developed copper-based photosensitizers and visible light, the researchers found a more controlled way to form BCHs while reducing unwanted polymerization.

The technique also works with a broader range of starting materials and gives chemists greater control over how chemical groups are arranged.

He said the method could “open new opportunities” for more diverse drug candidates and sustainable chemical production.

The researchers also demonstrated the process on a gram scale, highlighting its potential use in medicinal chemistry and drug development.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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