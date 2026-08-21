HKO weighs tropical cyclone warning early next week as storm strengthens

The Hong Kong Observatory will assess whether a tropical cyclone warning signal is needed early next week as a tropical storm over Beibu Wan is forecast to turn toward the Leizhou Peninsula and western Guangdong coast.

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This came as the system strengthened from a tropical depression into a tropical storm on Friday.

The Observatory said the storm was expected to linger over Beibu Wan on Saturday before having a higher chance of gradually turning east to northeast early next week, edging closer to the Leizhou Peninsula and the coast of western Guangdong.

It will closely monitor the storm’s movement and changes in local winds and assess whether a tropical cyclone warning signal needs to be issued early next week.

Hong Kong is expected to see a few showers on Saturday, with bright periods during the afternoon and temperatures reaching 32 degrees Celsius.

Showers are expected to become more frequent in some areas later on Sunday as the weather turns increasingly unsettled.

The Observatory forecast occasional showers and squally thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday, with stronger winds in some areas. Winds could reach force 6 on high ground on Monday and offshore and on high ground on Tuesday.

