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NEWS

Woman mauled to death by dog at Ta Kwu Ling pet hotel and canine training center

NEWS
45 mins ago
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A 33-year-old woman was mauled to death by a dog in Ta Kwu Ling near a pet hotel and canine training center, with authorities saying that the victim was the keeper of the involved dog.

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The case unfolded after police received a report that a woman's body with marks suspected of being from animal bites was found near Ping Yeung New Village Thursday afternoon at around 4pm.

Officers said a mongrel dog was found nearby when they arrived at the scene, and the woman was pronounced dead by the paramedic.

The pet hotel and canine training center opened in January this year. After reviewing the CCTV footage, officers said the one-year-old dog attacked the woman at around 2pm as it refused to get back to its cage after the woman fed it. The attack lasted for around a minute.

The woman suffered injuries to her head, jaw, neck, and both arms.

Investigation revealed that the dog was taken to the center on August 11. The dog is now being taken by the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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