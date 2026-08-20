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NEWS

DAB lawmakers launch waterfront platform to boost Victoria Harbour development

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A group of lawmakers from the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong has established a collaborative platform to advocate for transforming Victoria Harbour into a vibrant and world-class waterfront through targeted research and policy proposals. 

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That included studies on specific places such as the Quarry Bay section and the section from Sai Wan Ho to Shau Kei Wan for enhancing measures, revitalizing the Tsuen Wan Ferry Pier and waterfront, improving water quality and so on.

The platform comprises five convenors, including lawmakers Vincent Cheng Wing-shun, Jody Kwok Fu-yung, Elaine Chik Kit-ling, Chan Hok-fung and Cheung Pui-kong. 

Vincent Cheng Wing-shun
Elaine Chik Kit-ling
Jody Kwok Fu-yung
Chan Hok-fung
+1
Cheung Pui-kong

Cheng said that although Hong Kong’s waterfront development has achieved notable results through the government’s incremental approach, there is still room for improvement in accessibility, facility upgrades, and commercial integration. He said the platform will promote deep synergy between local infrastructure and the mega-event economy to build a vibrant harbourfront lifestyle circle. 

Kwok highlighted long-standing odor issues along the waterfronts in Tsuen Wan, Cheung Sha Wan and Hung Hom caused by misconnected sewage pipes. In response, the platform has included improving water quality as one of its five core action plans, urging the government to monitor water quality and rectify misconnections to meet required standards.

Chik emphasized breaking through planning constraints at coastal bottlenecks. Key proposals include revitalizing the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre bazaar and the Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter water culture, preventing high-density “wall effect” buildings along Hoi Yu Street, and integrating disconnected sites into a fully continuous harbourfront.

DAB

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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