Hong Kong Cyclothon returns Oct 11 with new 56km route

The annual Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon will return on October 11 with a new 56-kilometer non-competitive ride, with online registration opening at 10am on Thursday.

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The new category expands on the previous 50km route and will take cyclists through the Central Kowloon Bypass as part of a “five tunnels and three bridges” course spanning six districts.

The classic 32km ride will also return, taking participants through two tunnels and across two bridges, including Cheung Tsing Tunnel, Nam Wan Tunnel, Stonecutters Bridge and Ting Kau Bridge.

Both routes will start and finish at Museum Drive in the West Kowloon Cultural District, where new spectator zones will be set up.

Hong Kong Tourism Board chairman Peter Lam Kin-ngok said the upgraded routes would offer an “Only in Hong Kong” experience, allowing riders to pass major landmarks while taking in the city’s distinctive skyline and harbor views.

On the competitive side, the UCI Class 1.1 Road Race will return with about 100 elite cyclists from 17 teams around the world, including Hong Kong.

The event will also introduce a “World University Cup,” bringing together student cyclists from leading institutions, including Peking University, Tsinghua University and universities in London and Paris, for the 56km race.

Adam Kwok Kai-fai, executive director of Sun Hung Kai Properties, said a pre-event meet-and-greet with UCI riders would be held at Sai Sha GO PARK.

He added that proceeds from the event, together with matching donations from SHKP, would be donated to the Community Chest and other welfare organizations.

To complement the event, the West Kowloon Cultural District will also offer special packages including ferry passes and admission to M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum.