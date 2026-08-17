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Security Bureau briefs fast-track clearance model for new Huanggang Port

NEWS
58 mins ago
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(Source: Immigration Department)
(Source: Immigration Department)

The Security Bureau on Monday introduced the “collaborative inspection and joint clearance” mode at the new Huanggang Port, noting the new arrangement will allow travelers to complete cross-boundary clearance procedures in as little as five minutes. 

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Under the co-location model, Hong Kong and Shenzhen authorities will set up automated channels and counters along the boundary line. 

The government said that, unlike current arrangements that require travelers to queue twice, those using the new automated channels will go through a single three-door barrier system.

Travelers will queue once, complete one document check, and verify their identity once—measures expected to significantly improve border-crossing efficiency.

The bureau also said eligible individuals can register for facial recognition clearance, enabling them to pass through the channel without presenting physical identity documents.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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