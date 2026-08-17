HK shines on the mat with record 63-medal haul at Asian Hapkido Championships

Hong Kong delivered a record-breaking performance at the Asian Hapkido Championships, securing 63 medals, with Rachel Chan Hiu-ching winning a personal best of five.

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The tournament, now in its third edition, drew over 350 top athletes from eight countries and regions to the Sham Shui Po Sports Center on Sunday.

Notably, Hong Kong’s 32-strong delegation has brought home 12 gold, 15 silver, and 36 bronze medals, a total of 63 podium finishes.

Despite intense competition, Rachel Chan broke her personal record by clinching one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals, cementing her status as an elite Hapkido practitioner in Asia.

The team effort was also widely praised as first-time captain Chan Hiu-yeung led the squad to a bronze medal in the fiercely contested team event. His calm leadership and tactical acumen proved instrumental in uniting the team under pressure.

Hong Kong's team coach, Lai Ho-yin, who is also the head instructor of Hong Deok Hapkido, expressed pride in the team's achievements.

"This is the fruit of years of hard work and perseverance," he said, describing Rachel's performance as a testament to the pursuit of excellence and the team's effort as a powerful demonstration of unity.

He also expressed gratitude to Hapkido Hong Kong, China, the coaching team, and the support staff for their dedication.