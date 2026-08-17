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NEWS

Manchester United U16 squad departs Hong Kong after engaging youth football summit

NEWS
11 mins ago
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The JC Youth Football Academy Summit wrapped up on Monday following a week filled with athletic and cultural exchanges, culminating in the departure of the visiting Manchester United Academy under-16 team. 

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Throughout the week-long event, both the visiting English players and local Hong Kong youths gathered valuable insights and experiences on and off the pitch.

Community outreach and legend participation

Prior to their flight out of the city, the Manchester United youth players partnered with the Hong Kong Premier Youth League under-18 champions, Kitchee, as well as the Hong Kong, China under-16 representative team for a community service initiative.

The event aimed to give back to the local society through the medium of sport. 

They were accompanied by former Manchester United captain and club legend Antonio Valencia, who spent time teaching football techniques and sharing his professional journey with more than one hundred local primary school students.

Praise for local passion and future prospects

Reflecting on the tour, Valencia noted that the two friendly exhibition matches played during the summit would serve as lasting memories for both the English academy players and their Hong Kong counterparts. 

The former defender expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to interact with local supporters and highlighted how deeply impressed he was by their enthusiasm for the sport. 

Furthermore, Valencia emphasized his former club's ongoing commitment to nurturing young talent, expressing confidence that many of the young athletes on the current tour have the potential to eventually break into the Manchester United first team. 

A collaborative cultural exchange

The youth summit was jointly organized by The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Manchester United, and The Football Association of Hong Kong, China. 

Financial backing was provided by the Club’s Charities Trust, while the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals managed the daily operations of the program. 

Over the course of their stay, the visiting academy members engaged in a variety of local cultural and sporting activities alongside Hong Kong youth players. 

These distinct experiences included a trip to the Apprentice Jockeys’ School, a traditional dragon boat racing session, intensive football training, and community volunteer work.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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