logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Shipping container farming system in Yuen Long boosts fish yields threefold

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The container eco-culture system trialed at the Au Tau Fisheries Office in Yuen Long reported a yield three times that of traditional fish ponds after eight months, according to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The harvest took place after over 100 fish fry were released into the system, which operates primarily within shipping containers.

Water from the fish tanks is discharged into ecological ponds, where it is purified by crops and aquatic plants before being recycled back into the container tanks for reuse.

Virginia Lee Lai-fun, Senior Fisheries Officer (Inland Culture and Technical Services), said the facility also enhances surrounding biodiversity. An AFCD survey found that biodiversity increased by over 40 percent, with nearly 80 animal species recorded in the four ecological ponds.

The system, which includes three 20-foot containers and four ecological ponds, cost a total of HK$1.4 million, covering modifications and pipe laying.

The AFCD has also introduced a smart aquaculture management platform equipped with a remote monitoring system to collect data on farming conditions and equipment operations, achieving 24-hour water quality monitoring, precise feeding, and stable water quality.

The AFCD added that local fishermen have already been invited to visit the new system, and training and briefings will be provided to them next season.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
NEWS
14-08-2026 19:24 HKT
From left, Jacqueline Chan Nap-shan, managing director and chief financial officer, Sebastian Paredes, and Celia Wan, head of internal and external communications
DBS Hong Kong posts record interim profit; retiring CEO says he has made Hong Kong his home
FINANCE
14-08-2026 12:19 HKT
Police investigate viral video of woman in Hong Kong police uniform dancing with dog filter
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.