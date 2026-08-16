Shipping container farming system in Yuen Long boosts fish yields threefold

The container eco-culture system trialed at the Au Tau Fisheries Office in Yuen Long reported a yield three times that of traditional fish ponds after eight months, according to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD).

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The harvest took place after over 100 fish fry were released into the system, which operates primarily within shipping containers.

Water from the fish tanks is discharged into ecological ponds, where it is purified by crops and aquatic plants before being recycled back into the container tanks for reuse.

Virginia Lee Lai-fun, Senior Fisheries Officer (Inland Culture and Technical Services), said the facility also enhances surrounding biodiversity. An AFCD survey found that biodiversity increased by over 40 percent, with nearly 80 animal species recorded in the four ecological ponds.

The system, which includes three 20-foot containers and four ecological ponds, cost a total of HK$1.4 million, covering modifications and pipe laying.

The AFCD has also introduced a smart aquaculture management platform equipped with a remote monitoring system to collect data on farming conditions and equipment operations, achieving 24-hour water quality monitoring, precise feeding, and stable water quality.

The AFCD added that local fishermen have already been invited to visit the new system, and training and briefings will be provided to them next season.